Adopt a grandparent: Young help the old in Bolivian pandemic

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Some Bolivians are “adopting” a grandparent to make life a little easier for those most vulnerable to the pandemic.

About 20 young people formed a group to help elderly people during the quarantine imposed by interim President Jeanine Áñez in an attempt to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

At least a dozen older people have received a helping _ and safely distant _ hand under the program “Adopt a Grandparent.”

For many elderly Bolivians, particularly those who are ill, it is difficult to shop for the basics and they are often far from their families.