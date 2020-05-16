Alex Bowman signs 1-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Alex Bowman has signed a one-year contract extension to remain with Hendrick Motorsports through 2021.

The announcement came Saturday, the day before NASCAR resumes its season at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

Bowman goes into the event already qualified for the playoffs as winner at California on March 1, two weeks before the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bowman is fourth in the Cup standings and in his third full season driving the No. 88 for Hendrick. Bowman has two career Cup wins and was a career-best 12th in last year’s standings.