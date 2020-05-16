Burr submits final Russia report before leaving chairmanship

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last active investigation into President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia is over.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr on Friday submitted the final report in the panel’s three-year Russia investigation for a declassification review.

The move came hours before Burr was to step aside as chairman of the panel while he’s under federal investigation for stock trades.

The committee first launched the Russia investigation in January 2017. The committee did not release any of its final findings Friday, including its assessment of whether Trump coordinated with Russia.

It is unclear when those findings will be released. Other reports faced lengthy delays.