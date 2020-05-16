Car wash fundraiser for co-founder recently diagnosed with cancer

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Coronavirus restrictions is putting creativity to the test. The Carolina Beach Bar Club is trying a new fundraiser to help their friend in need.

Event Organizer Matt Hamlet says Saturday’s ‘Dad Bod Car Wash’ was to help raise money for a co-founder, who found out he was diagnosed with cancer three weeks ago.

Hamlet says the money raised will support their co-founder’s medical needs.

He says they have been a team for about 3 years.

“He was one of the co-founders with me, so he’s been here for 3 years doing it with me,” Hamlet said. “Over the past 3 years, we raised over about $150,000 just doing different events supporting local charities and non-profits.”

Hamlet says 12 men including fathers and working men came out to volunteer at Saturday’s event.

He says the next big fundraiser they are planning is their annual November night time bike ride.