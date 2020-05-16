Concord youth detention center worker tests positive for COVID-19

CONCORD, NC (WSOC) — A staff member at the Stonewall Jackson Youth Development Center in Concord self-reported a positive test for coronavirus on Friday.
The Cabarrus Health Alliance has recommended that all residents at the Juvenile Justice section be tested for COVID-19 over the next few days.
The employee told their managers of the possible exposure on May 10 and did not return to work after that date. They became symptomatic on Wednesday, the day they were tested for coronavirus.
There have been no confirmed COVID-19 infections of children in North Carolina’s Juvenile Justice facilities.
All staff members thought to be in close contact with the individual will be tested and quarantined.