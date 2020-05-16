Dreamville Festival to be canceled completely; refunds will be issued

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – Dreamville Festival, which was rescheduled from April to August due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will now be completely canceled.

The festival, put on by Fayetteville native and rapper J. Cole, would have brought thousands to Dix Park in Raleigh on April 4.

The coronavirus outbreak forced organizers to reschedule the concert for August 29.

The festival will be canceled completely and all ticket holders will receive refunds.

This would have been the second annual Dreamville Festival at Dix Park.

The first was scheduled for Sept. 10, 2018 but had to be rescheduled for April 2019 due to Hurricane Florence.

Organizers released the following statement:

Dear Dreamville Family:

After much deliberation and careful monitoring of the current situation, we have decided to cancel Dreamville Festival 2020. Although we originally hoped it would be possible to bring you the festival this August, the ongoing uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic has made this timeline no longer possible. This decision has been extremely difficult to make, but the safety of our fans, artists, and staff is always our top priority, and nothing will ever take precedence over your well-being.

