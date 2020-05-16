Freeman park closes to vehicles after reaching capacity limit

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Due to reaching capacity limits and concerns for public safety, Freeman Park closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday.

The closure begins at 12:30 p.m.

A Town of Carolina Beach official tells us public safety staff will regularly assess the situation to determine if and when the park can safely be reopened or when additional closures are required.

Visitors may still access any part of Freeman Park on foot. Plans are set to re-open to vehicles Sunday morning. Visitors should plan on possible closures pending the level of patron use.

If you have questions, you can call (910) 458-4614.