Judge’s ruling lifts NC restrictions on religious services amid COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A judge has temporarily allowed worship services inside North Carolina churches after issuing a stay Saturday against Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 executive order regarding worshiping inside.

Religious leaders filed a lawsuit Thursday that said Cooper’s COVID-19 order violates their constitutional rights.

A judge heard the case Friday afternoon and a stay was issued Saturday afternoon.

Cooper’s office said that he disagreed with a court ruling Saturday afternoon about allowing worship services inside churches.

“We don’t want indoor meetings to become hotspots for the virus and our health experts continue to warn that large groups sitting together inside for long periods of time are much more likely to cause the spread of COVID-19,” a statement from Cooper’s office said.

“While our office disagrees with the decision, we will not appeal, but instead urge houses of worship and their leaders to voluntarily follow public health guidance to keep their members safe,” the statement also said.

