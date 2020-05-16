Lawyer: Security video in Arbery case may show water breaks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The attorney for a homeowner thrust into the spotlight of the Ahmaud Arbery shooting says a young black man filmed by a security camera walking through the unfinished home in December and February may have stopped there for a drink of water.

A white father and son have been charged with murder after they pursued Arbery on Feb. 23. His family believes Arbery, who is black, was out jogging. Video released Friday shows a black man in a T-shirt and shorts leaving the home-building site Dec. 17.

He walks a few feet, then runs to the street at a jogging pace. It is not known if the person is Arbery. Attorney J. Elizabeth Graddy said it’s possible the person was coming onto the property for water.

