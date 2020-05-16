Live music returns to Asheville’s River Arts District

Live music filled the streets of Asheville’s River Arts District for the first time in months.

The concert Friday was held a little differently than ones in the past. The crowed listened from their cars and practiced social distancing to keep themselves and the band safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Advertisement -

“Feels good. I’ve got my mask,” Barbara Davidbow said as she watched the band set up.

Davidbow said the Asheville music scene is what brought her and her husband to Western North Carolina three years ago.

“The community, the people,” Davidbow said. “It’s just a joyful place.”

The couple sat 6 feet from others who stopped by The Asheville Guitar Bar to watch the first live concert, featuring Ray and the Space Cooties.

Click here to read more.