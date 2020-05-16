North Carolina nears 18,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19; local numbers continue to rise

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest numbers of coronavirus cases across the state.

As of 11 a.m. on Saturday, there were 17,982 cases in North Carolina and at least 652 deaths. 481 people are currently hospitalized. 238,586 tests have been performed so far.

Here is the breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Cape Fear region:

Pender County – 43 18 Recoveries



Here is the breakdown of coronavirus-related deaths that have been reported in southeastern North Carolina: