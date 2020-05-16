Small black bear spotted on Wrightsville Beach; officials warn residents and visitors

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is warning people of a furry visitor seen walking down the beach.

This small black bear was spotted wandering the area last night. It was first seen on Island Drive, and then officers last saw it in the area of Lagoon Drive.

Officials ask you remove any outside water and food sources for the time being. Also make sure grill lids and trash cans are down and secured.

If you see our fuzzy friend, please call 911 immediately do not feed the bear or interact with it!

Animal Control is aware and is currently working with other contacts to safely remove the bear.