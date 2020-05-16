Sunflowers won’t be planted at Dix Park due to COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – Sunflowers will not be planted at Dorthea Dix Park this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to alter and cancel plans, the Park confirmed.

The City of Raleigh has planted five acres of sunflowers at the park over the last two summers – bringing in thousands of visitors.

- Advertisement -

“As summer approaches this year, social distancing is still recommended and there is uncertainty around when mass gatherings should resume,” the City of Raleigh posted on Friday.

Dix Park said there is no way to limit the number of visitors to the flowers – leading to the decision to not plant the field in 2020.

Dix Park’s annual SunFest summer festival, planned for July, is also canceled.

Related Article: New Hanover Regional Medical Center still accepting donations

The sunflower field became a popular spot for photos as thousands have been uploaded to social media.

Click here to read more.