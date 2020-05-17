Canadian aerobatic jet crashes amid pandemic show; 1 dead

TORONTO (AP) — A Canadian aerobatic jet has crashed into a British Columbia neighborhood during a flyover intended to boost morale during the pandemic, killing one crew member, seriously injuring another and setting a house on fire.

The crash left debris scattered across the neighborhood near the airport in the city of Kamloops.

The Snowbirds are Canada’s equivalent of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds or U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “deeply saddened” by the death of Capt. Jennifer Casey, who served as a spokesperson for the Snowbirds, and the injuring of Capt. Richard MacDougall, the pilot of the aircraft.