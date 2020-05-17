Locals and visitors share opposing opinions on Wrightsville Beach’s exercise only rule

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — While Cape Fear beaches begin to lift restrictions, Wrightsville Beach is holding strong to their exercise only rule.

Many people came out to enjoy the beach while still continuing to move, but others are confused why the rule is still in place.

“I don’t think really often on the beach you ever are next to people that you don’t associate with,” Oliva Claire Jacquire said. “I didn’t even know that you couldn’t sit on the beach because we were at a beach not too far away and we were allowed to.”

Jacquire is visiting from Burlington, North Carolina.

She says the rule could even be a safety concern.

“If someone knows that they’re not allowed to sit but they feel tired how are they going to feel? Judged or unsafe if they can’t just sit down for a little bit,” she said.

Two Wilmington natives say they understand the rule, but they think it’s time for it to be lifted.

“I understand because it’s definitely worth it to stop the spread, but I think people are going to sit on the beach regardless,” Lily Hooker said.

“I think we’ve been in quarantine for a while so we’ve stopped the spread as much as we can,” Maggie Mcnally said. “I don’t think it’s a good idea if it gets into our summer, but we understand why.”

Others say the rule is a good thing.

“COVID and everything hasn’t been solved yet so I think that it’s positive that no one can sit on the beach right now,” Ethan Kenworthy said.

A few local surfers say opening the beach for relaxation could be dangerous for area residents.

“For New Hanover County there hasn’t been many new cases which is, it’s good but opening the beaches and inviting other people from different states and different areas could case a problem,” Jake Splendorio said. “But at the end of the day, we’re all here to have fun and get some sun.”

One says even though there’s a rule in place, that doesn’t mean everyone will follow it.

“The people that live here are going to want to go on the beaches regardless. It doesn’t matter if you close everything down, people are going to come out here,” Kevin Shaffer said. “I’ve seen multiple people sit down and the police come by and tell them to get up. It doesn’t matter if they’re closed or not.”

Two island residents who did not feel comfortable going on camera shared they supported the exercise only rule.

One man said there’s still many unknowns about the virus, so he believes it’s better to err on the side of caution.

He also says he understands the desire to get back to normal and he knows things need to begin reopening.

His advice is to take things slowly and not jump back into things head first as they begin to reopen.

A woman said she would like to see the rule extended through the rest of the summer.

Her fear is with Memorial Day coming up, the work done in the last two months could be undone in the matter of one day.

She says to those who are not afraid of the virus, to think of those who are more vulnerable when you are out and about.

The town’s state of emergency is in effect until May 20 at 5pm.

You can read the full list of restrictions here.