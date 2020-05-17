Man arrested after jumping into Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Wilmington police responded to a call about a clearly intoxicated individual jumping naked into the Cape Fear River by Water Street and Market.

Around 11 a.m. Saturday police found 56-year-old Michael Graham in the water, clinging to the dock. EMS and Fire responders were able to get him out safely.

Graham was arrested and charged with Public Consumption, Disorderly Conduct and Indecent Exposure. He was given a $1,000 bond.

Police say Graham was not arrested immediately after the river incident, but was given a citation. He was arrested later that day when police were called out to the area again in reference to his drunk and disorderly conduct.