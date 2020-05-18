Big Cat Rescue founder now selling coronavirus masks

CITRUS PARK, FL (AP) — Are you a cool cat or kitten? There’s now a coronavirus mask out there for you.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin, prominently featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King” series, started selling face masks with her oft-quoted catchphrase Saturday.

The dual-layered tie masks feature the words “Hey all you cool cats and kittens” above a whiskered feline smile.



Viewers of the popular docu-series know that’s Baskin’s catchphrase.

Masks cost $11 each and come in black or leopard print. The masks are being sold to raise money to help big cats.

Portions of the proceeds also support first responders.

Big Cat Rescue and its founder have been the subject of much attention since being featured in the streaming series.