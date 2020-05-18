Brunswick County Commissioners vote on CARES Act funds, water treatment plant

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Monday night, the Brunswick County Commissioners voted unanimously to authorize the county manager to make an application for the CARES Act funds already approved by the federal government.

Approximately $2 million will be used for county-eligible projects directly related to COVID-19. The remaining $573,000 will be available to city and town governments within the county also for eligible projects.

Commissioners also unanimously voted to approve a budget amendment for the construction contract for the Northwest Water Treatment Plant Expansion and Upgrades project.