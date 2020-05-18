Columbus County Schools give guide to graduation plans

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Columbus County Schools have released more information about their graduation plans.
Here are dates and times for the ceremonies:
East Columbus High School: 6 p.m. Thursday
Columbus Career and College Academy at Southeastern Community College: 10 a.m. Friday
West Columbus High School: 6 p.m. Friday
South Columbus High School: 8 a.m. Saturday
The school system has created a website with all of the other graduation details including how you can watch them live. Visit it here.
All ceremonies will be broadcast on 89.9 FM.