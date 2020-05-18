Columbus County Schools give guide to graduation plans

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Columbus County Schools have released more information about their graduation plans.

Here are dates and times for the ceremonies:

East Columbus High School: 6 p.m. Thursday

Columbus Career and College Academy at Southeastern Community College: 10 a.m. Friday

West Columbus High School: 6 p.m. Friday

South Columbus High School: 8 a.m. Saturday

The school system has created a website with all of the other graduation details including how you can watch them live. Visit it here.

All ceremonies will be broadcast on 89.9 FM.