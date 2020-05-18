Commissioners approve recommendation for next steps in NHRMC exploration

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Commissioners voted to move forward with the next steps in exploring the future of New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

At a meeting Monday morning, the Partnership Advisory Group gave the County Commission an update and recommendation.

- Advertisement -

The PAG previously narrowed down the list of six proposals to three, including offers from Atrium Health, Duke Health and Novant Health. However, PAG leaders says this doesn’t mean other offers are off the table.

At Monday’s meeting, commissioners asked PAG co-Chairs Spence Broadhurst and Barb Biehner about the group’s strategic plan moving forward, narrowing down its criteria and how the pandemic is plays a role in the future of NHRMC.

Commissioners voted to approve the group’s recommendation of the three proposals. They requested progress updates on letters of intent at the Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting on June 15.

There will be a chance for public comment later in June when larger groups gatherings are safer.