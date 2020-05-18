Construction worker at Trask Middle School tests positive for COVID-19

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A construction contractor completing renovations at Emma B. Trask Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release from New Hanover County Schools, a construction contractor notified the district that a construction employee has tested positive for the virus.

- Advertisement -

The last date the employee was present at the school was Friday, May 8.

Out of an abundance of caution, the construction contractor has requested that employees on the same construction team self-isolate for a period of 14 days.

NHCS said additional cleaning and sanitizing measures have been implemented at the school.

Meal service moved from Trask Middle School to Laney High School on April 20.

Trask Middle School is undergoing a redesign for safety improvements. Major renovations are being done to the existing building with limited demolition and reconfiguration of spaces to address the building systems and infrastructure needs, and create an appropriate learning environment.

Work should be finished this summer, according to New Hanover County Schools website.