Group lays wheelchair-friendly flooring at Carolina Beach access

PLEASURE ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach is once again more wheelchair accessible thanks to local non-profit Ocean Cure.

The group uses beach wheelchairs, accessible flooring, and adaptive surfboards to make beaches accessible to everyone.

Ocean Cure Founder and Director Kevin Murphy says volunteers spent about five hours on Saturday putting up the flooring in front of the Carolina Beach Boardwalk.

Murphy says the flooring will stay down until either a major hurricane forces them to take it up or school starts back in the fall.

“This will be the 3rd year the floor has been down all summer,” Murphy said. “Before we only put the floor down for Special Ocean Cure Camps where we were focusing on wheel chair athletes.”

Ocean Cure was recognized by the Town of Carolina Beach in 2019 for the efforts in the community.