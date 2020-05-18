Michael Jordan sneakers sell for world record $560K

(CNN) — A pair of Michael Jordan’s game-worn shoes from 1985 sold for more than three times the estimated auction price on Sunday, breaking the world auction record for sneakers, according to Sotheby’s.

Ten bidders from across the globe competed for the basketball legend’s autographed Nike Air Jordan 1 shoes before the online auction closed at $560,000, the auction house said in a news release.

“Following a bidding war which drove the value up by US $300,000 within the final twenty minutes of the sale, the pair achieved more than 3.5x their $150,000 high estimate,” Sotheby’s said.

The bidders spanned six countries across four continents, according to the auction house.

