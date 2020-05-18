Multi-day road closure expected due to work at Murchison Building

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A block of North Front Street in downtown Wilmington will be closed through Thursday because of work at the Murchison Building.

Beginning Monday, the 200 block of North Front Street will closed through Thursday, according to the City of Wilmington.

- Advertisement -

The closure will occur between Chestnut and Grace Streets and is expected to be lifted Thursday evening around 5:00 p.m.

The closure will allow a crane to perform multiple lifts of mobile communication antennas, cabinets and other material to the top of the Murchison Building at 201 North Front Street.