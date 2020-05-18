Multiple people hurt after shooting in downtown Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach police are investigating after several people were hurt following a shooting Sunday evening.

There were several injuries in the incident and police say they have four people in custody in connection to the shooting. Police say the call came in around 7:15 p.m.

Police say it happened in the 1100 block of North Ocean Blvd and was initially called in as a report of gunshots.

“This act of reckless violence was committed with no regard for other visitors,” Chief Amy Prock said. She added, “This senseless behavior will not be tolerated and those responsible will be held accountable.”

