New MLB rules: Shower at home, don’t spit

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will look somewhat like high school ball this year under protocols to deal with the new coronavirus, with showers at ballparks discouraged and players possibly arriving in uniform, like they did when they were teenagers.

Team personnel will be banned from eating at restaurants on road trips. Even the Phillie Phantic and Mr. Met will be missing, banned from the field along with all other team mascots.

A 67-page draft of Major League Baseball’s proposed guidelines to resume during the coronavirus pandemic was sent to teams and obtained by The Associated Press.