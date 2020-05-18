Park Service: Outer Banks tourists tried to capture foal

SHACKLEFORD BANKS, NC (AP) – The National Park Service is looking for three tourists who officials say tried to capture a month-old wild foal in the Outer Banks in an attempt to take some photos.

The Charlotte Observer reported Sunday the people are wanted for questioning.

The Park Service says the situation Friday at Shackleford Banks, which is part of Cape Lookout National Seashore, was captured on video.

The newspaper reports it’s illegal to be within 50 feet of the wild horses in the park. The Shackleford Banks are the the most southern of the Outer Banks.

The nonprofit Foundation for Shackleford Horses says a visitor reported witnessing the situation and intervened, prompting the three tourists wanting the photos to flee.