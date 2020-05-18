Surfers grab their boards to ride waves brought by TS Arthur

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Tropical Storm Arthur didn’t push surfers away from the water in Pender County.

Early Monday morning after the storm had passed our coast, dozens of surfers were out on the beach in Surf City doing their best to catch those rare May waves.

“You know it was pretty fun, the surf it’s rarely ever good anymore,” surfer Tristan Davis said. “It’s always fun to have some swell in the water to just get some waves. Definitely going to go back out later. ”

Dangerous rip currents continue to be the main concern from Tropical Storm Arthur in the Cape Fear throughout Monday.

Most beaches in Coastal North Carolina do not have life guards on duty yet. So, they are asking visitors to express extreme caution if they are going to be in the water.

The National Weather says if you get caught in a rip current to relax and float. They say to do not swim again the current, but if you can swim, swim in a direction following the shore.