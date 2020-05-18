Three weekend ocean rescues across east-facing coast

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) –Dangerous rip currents and nice warm weather at local beaches made for a potentially life-threatening situation along the coast this weekend.

Local ocean rescue teams reported 3 rescues across New Hanover County.

Kure Beach Ocean Rescue Director JD Lanier reports fire crews were dispatched to Fort Fisher for 3 rescues, since there are no lifeguards at Fort Fisher before Memorial Day or after Labor Day. Lanier says no one was hospitalized.

He says 2 guards have been on Kure Beach every day since March 21st.

Carolina Beach Captain Tony Wallace says 6 veteran guards were out this weekend and issued 15 advisements for people too far deep in the water.

Wallace says, with crowds at the beach and Tropical Storm Arthur, 6 lifeguards were staffed at the beach and tried to keep people waist deep in shallow water.

Starting on Friday, May 21st, the stands will be fully staffed at Carolina and Kure Beach.

No rescues were reported in Wrightsville Beach, according to Sam Proffitt with the Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue.