Annie Glenn, widow of U.S. Sen. John Glenn, dies at 100

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — Annie Glenn, the widow of astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn and a communication disorders advocate, died Tuesday of complications from COVID-19. She was 100.

Hank Wilson, a spokesman for the Glenn College of Public Affairs at The Ohio State University, said Glenn died at a nursing home near St. Paul, Minnesota.

Annie Glenn was thrust into the spotlight in 1962, when her husband became the first American to orbit Earth.

She shied away from the media attention because of a severe stutter.

Her career in advocacy for those with communication disorders included service on the advisory boards of numerous child abuse and speech and hearing organizations.