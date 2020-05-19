Bouncing back: Restaurant debuts ‘bumper tables’ amid virus

OCEAN CITY, MD (AP) — Diners in a Maryland beach town are bouncing back into eating out with a little help from inflatable inner tubes on wheels.

The Baltimore-based company Revolution Event Design & Production rolled out “bumper tables” that allow people to keep 6 feet from each other while eating and talking in social settings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

- Advertisement -

News outlets report the inflated tube tables debuted at Fish Tales in Ocean City, Maryland, on Saturday.

The devices feature a hole in the middle for participants and wheels attached to the bottom for moving around.

The company’s CEO says the tables are a fun way to maintain distance and still enjoy social settings.