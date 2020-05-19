Churches allowed to reopen across North Carolina, temporarily

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As businesses reopen, churches across the state can too, temporarily.

Here in the Cape Fear, one is in factor of opening, while another has a different take.

One pastor said he believes people are responsible enough to worship together, while another said it is just not time yet.

Both made it clear that safety is a priority; however, their methods are different.

“It’s not that I don’t agree to what the politics of it are, it’s just that we’re trying to do what is best for us in the way forward.” Port City Community Church Pastor Mike Ashcraft said.

He expressed how it is all about spiritual posture for his congregation.

“It’s going to be an adjustment for people when they come back, and they have people sitting next to them. We’re just trying to be mindful of that. We’re not trying to make any statements, we’re just trying to be intentional about what we’re doing and how we’re going to regather when that time comes,” Ashcraft said.

And not too far away, Liberty Church Pastor Gene Tilly said he wants his members to feel safe too, but also wants people to have options on where they worship.

“I don’t want my people sick. I want them well, but at the same token, I want them to be able to do what the bible says in Hebrews, to assemble together. That is a command that we are given. So we do do that.” Tilly stated.

He said the church had its first service last Sunday, the day after a judge temporarily allowed churches to congregate after issuing a stay against Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order, for indoor worship services.

Tilly said this could be a good move with the right safety precautions.

“There’s six feet or so between. We haven’t spaced between the seats, because we have some families, that like to sit together of course,” Tilly said. “But everybody else, we’re telling them to put two seats between them.”

Tilly said they are also offering hand sanitizer and face masks to those who could use the extra protection.

Tilly said for now, they are only having one of their four worship services, since it allows for social distancing.

Religious leaders filed a lawsuit stating Cooper’s covid-19 order violates their constitutional rights.

The full court case will be on May 29.