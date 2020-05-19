Coastal town to vote on $470K marketing request amid virus

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (AP) — A town council in coastal South Carolina is expected to vote on whether to allocate $470,000 to help market the area to tourists as it recovers from the effects of the coronavirus.

The Island Packet reports this isn’t the first time the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce has asked the Town of Hilton Head Island for marketing money. But, it is the largest request.

- Advertisement -

The chamber has previously been granted thousands of dollars from the town’s post-disaster advertising budget after hurricanes.

The town manager says this request isn’t as time-sensitive, and the council wants to further discuss how the money will be spent. The vote is scheduled for June 16.