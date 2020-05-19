Deputy in Pender County tests positive for COVID-19

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — A deputy with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the county.

The employee is under home quarantine and a doctor’s care.

“Our supervisors and command staff are working with the Pender County Health Department to determine if any members of the office were in contact with the deputy,” said Pender County Sheriff Alan Cutler. “Our supervisory staff will contact any members of the office who may need to be tested.”

The deputy, who is a Pender County resident, was assigned to an administrative desk at the Pender County Jail.

The county said the deputy had limited contact with offenders at the jail.

“There is no evidence to indicate the deputy contracted the virus from working inside the Pender County Jail or from any offenders incarcerated within the jail,” said Cutler.

Pender County said so far, there have been no offenders who have presented symptoms of COVID-19. The offenders were issued face masks prior to this positive case, as per recommendations from the sheriff office’s contracted medical provider.

The county said there are procedures in place to screen everyone entering the jail facility.

The county said the jail has followed CDC guidelines regarding disinfecting work areas and social distancing, as well as provide Personal Protective Equipment to employees to assure a safe work environment.