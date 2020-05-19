Firefighters save family pet during Leland house fire

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Firefighters saved a family pet during a morning house, according to Leland Fire Rescue.

Crews were able to put out the fire while rescuing the animal.

The department says the resident had re-entered the home and was transported for medical evaluation for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters say the pet will be fine and was given to the spouse who was not home.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Navassa Fire, Northwest Fire, and Brunswick County EMS also responded to the fire.