North Carolina man mistakes couple for Russian mafia, fires shots into car

CRAMERTON, NC (WSOC) — A stranger shot into a couple’s car nearly killing them Friday night at a North Carolina high school.
Investigators said Michael Keeter owed money to the Russian mafia and thought the couple was out to get him.
“I was just at Stuart Cramer High School and got shot at,” a caller told 911 dispatch Friday night.
The victim’s girlfriend was visiting, and he wanted to show her the county’s new high-tech school.
As they started to leave, a truck blocked their path and a driver of a car tried to corner them.
“We were just driving around having a good time, and some guy stopped, literally got out of his car, pointed a gun at me,” the caller said.