Report: Chemical firm Chemours won’t face federal charges

RALEIGH, NC (AP/WRAL-TV) — Federal prosecutors have declined to pursue criminal charges against a chemical company that for years discharged compounds with health risks that aren’t fully understood into a North Carolina river.

Chemours Co. told shareholders in a quarterly report this month that prosecutors were closing the case without charges.

News outlets report that the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Environmental Natural Resources Division of the U.S. Justice Department were investigating potential violations of the federal Clean Water Act by the company, a spinoff of DuPont that has a plant near Fayetteville.

In 2017, it was found that Chemours was releasing a little-researched compound called GenX into the air and water.