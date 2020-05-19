Restaurants receive guidelines to protect customers, employees from COVID-19 during Phase 2 of reopening

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — When North Carolina moves into Phase 2 of reopening, restaurants and bars will have to follow a list of guidelines and recommendations to protect customers and staff.

The North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association provided an early release of the guidelines for restaurants, dated May 22, the earliest date that North Carolina may move into Phase 2.

- Advertisement -

Gov. Roy Cooper has not yet officially announced when Phase 2 will begin, nor has he or other health leaders provided specific guidelines on what will be allowed under Phase 2. However, he and other leaders have previously said that bars and restaurants will be allowed to resume their dine-in services, which have been closed since March 17, with some restrictions.

To read more, click here.