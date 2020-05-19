‘We could have lost her’: Toddler almost shot during Myrtle Beach shooting

When the shooting happened on Ocean Boulevard Sunday, visitors, families, and businesses were caught in the crossfire.

One mother took to social media to show how close a bullet came to hitting her 10-month-old child.

“I hope that people see that picture and they realize that something so innocent laying there almost hurt for no reason. No reason at all,” said Ashley Waller.



Monday, Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said police responded to a shooting near RipTydz and another call for gunshots close by on Mr. Joe White Avenue.

Waller and her husband were right at the intersection when the shooter opened fire.

“We were at the red light when it happened and my husband just said, he said ‘I just have a gut feeling. something is about to happen. Something’s going to go wrong.'”

