Wendy Williams pauses talk show because of health condition

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wendy Williams is taking a break from her daytime talk show to receive treatment for a previously announced health condition.

A spokesperson for “The Wendy Williams Show” said that Williams has has been experiencing fatigue because of symptoms from Graves’ disease.

As a precautionary measure, Williams is taking time off from the show that she’s been taping remotely from her New York home during the pandemic.

In 2018, Williams announced that she had Graves’ disease, which leads to the overproduction of thyroid hormones and can cause wide-ranging symptoms.

The show said in a statement Monday that Williams’ return date will be announced later.