Wilmington man accused of assaulting and raping woman

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is facing several charges including rape.

On Sunday, Wilmington police responded to the 600 block of Harnett Street in reference to an assault and rape.

The victim told police that Dewey Lamont Pickett, 55, came to the house around midnight and assaulted her before raping her. Police say she tried to get him to leave that morning and he refused, assaulting her again before eventually leaving.

The victim was transported to NHRMC due to the extent of her injuries, according to police.

Pickett is charged with first degree kidnapping, first degree forcible rape, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and assault by strangulation.