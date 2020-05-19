Wilmington police eyes $84,000 grant for Marine Unit

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — The Wilmington Police Department is applying for an $84,000 grant from the US Department of Homeland Security to purchase new items for its Marine Unit.

With an additional $21,000 in city matching funds, the WPD would buy “two replacement boat engines” and a “John boat with motor and trailer” if the grant is approved, according to city documents.

“The replacement engines are for our 2011 safeboat,” said Marine Unit Captain Thomas Tilmon, explaining that the current engines are almost 10 years old. “We also requested a smaller vessel since the current 27-foot safeboat can’t get beneath the trestle bridge on Cornelius Harnett Drive.”

The Marine Unit assists a suite of other agencies in maritime matters.

