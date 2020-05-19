Wrightsville Beach lifts most beach restrictions, keeps some in place

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Wrightsville Beach has announced all short-term rental restrictions will be lifted, beaches will open for all activities and more public parking lots will open starting May 20 at 5 p.m.

Previously, the beach strand was closed to non-stationary activity, but the town announced in a press release Tuesday night that activities such as sunbathing, fishing, games, etc. will be allowed starting Wednesday.

The following parking lots will also open at that time:

Beach Access #2 30 spaces

Beach Access #3 30 spaces

Beach Access #4 97 spaces

Beach Access #8 61 spaces

Beach Access #29 26 spaces

Beach Access #36 85 spaces

However, all public on-street parking spaces will remain closed to the public.

Town of Wrightsville Beach residents, with a current parking hang tag or tax decal, will be permitted to utilize public on-street parking, only if they have no access to parking on their private property.