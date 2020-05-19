Wrightsville Beach lifts most beach restrictions, keeps some in place

(photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Wrightsville Beach has announced all short-term rental restrictions will be lifted, beaches will open for all activities and more public parking lots will open starting May 20 at 5 p.m.
Previously, the beach strand was closed to non-stationary activity, but the town announced in a press release Tuesday night that activities such as sunbathing, fishing, games, etc. will be allowed starting Wednesday.
The following parking lots will also open at that time:
  • Beach Access #2                       30 spaces
  • Beach Access #3                       30 spaces
  • Beach Access #4                       97 spaces
  • Beach Access #8                       61 spaces
  • Beach Access #29                     26 spaces
  • Beach Access #36                     85 spaces

However, all public on-street parking spaces will remain closed to the public.

Town of Wrightsville Beach residents, with a current parking hang tag or tax decal, will be permitted to utilize public on-street parking, only if they have no access to parking on their private property.

