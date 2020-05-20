Bar owner struggling since Florence reacts to keeping doors closed amid Phase 2 of reopening

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement that Phase 2 of his reopening plan would begin on Friday, but wouldn’t include lifted restrictions for bars, some businesses owners say it isn’t fair.

Owner of The Rooftop Bar at North Front Theatre Brandon Riggan says if restaurants can be trusted to open at limited capacity while following restrictions, bars and nightclubs should be given the same opportunity.

“Where’s the finish line?” he said. “All we want to do is just open up, make money, and support our families.”

Riggan says his business has been through a lot in the past two years.

“We were devastated by Florence,” he said. “We were closed for almost 18 months off and on. We only opened less than 30 days total.”

A week and a half after the bar’s grand reopening, Governor Cooper shut bars down at 5 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day, a blow to Riggan’s business.

“We spend a lot of money to stock for these big holidays, the tourist season was coming, it was going to be one of the biggest weekend’s of the year,” he said.

On Friday, the start of Memorial Day weekend, North Carolina will move into Phase 2 of the governor’s plan to reopen the state. Bars, originally included as part of Phase 2, will not be allowed to reopen.

“Phase 2 is around the corner, everybody’s looking forward to Phase 2,” Riggan said. “Now Phase 2 is here, and they left the bars high and dry.”

During the announcement, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said new data trends show we need to move in a more cautious way. Riggan says his outdoor rooftop bar and other establishments should be given the opportunity to follow safety precautions.

“Don’t get me wrong, I understand the COVID virus is real, there are precautions we need to be taking,” he said. “One thing I don’t understand is, how can you give a restaurant the opportunity to open up, but you can’t give a bar the opportunity to open up?”

Phase 2 of the governor’s plan is scheduled to run through June 26.