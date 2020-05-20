‘CBS Evening News’ wiped out in half of country by glitch

NEW YORK (AP) — A technical glitch wiped out Tuesday’s telecast of the “CBS Evening News” in the East and Midwest.

The problems affected CBS’ control room in its Washington bureau, where the telecast originates.

- Advertisement -

The network’s main control room in New York has been shut down due to the coronavirus epidemic, leaving CBS with no backup when issues occurred.

The problem was fixed in time to run the newscast anchored by Norah O’Donnell as scheduled in the Mountain States and West Coast.

Left without a newscast, stations in the East and Midwest ran a feed of the CBSN streaming service.