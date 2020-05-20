Coast Guard Cutter Diligence to leave Wilmington for final time next week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Coast Guard Cutter Diligence is set to depart from Wilmington for its last time next week.

Diligence is scheduled to leave the Port City on Monday to conduct a patrol in support of the Seventh Coast Guard District, and will return to the cutter’s new homeport, Pensacola, Florida.

Diligence has been assigned to Wilmington since its recommissioning in 1994, but the namesake has a long history with the state of North Carolina and the city of Wilmington dating back to 1792.

“The past and present crew of Diligence have truly appreciated the support of the Wilmington community over the years,” said Slivinski. “Our close and welcoming relationship has been special and we’ll miss calling the Coast Guard City of Wilmington our home, but we’re eager to embark on the adventure of establishing a new home port following this patrol.”