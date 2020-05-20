Here it comes! Largest ship to ever sail on Cape Fear River begins its journey

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — These are the first photos of the Hyundai Hope as it begins its journey to the Port of Wilmington. The ship is making state history as the largest ship to ever sail the Cape Fear River and dock at the Port of Wilmington.

The ship is 356.5 meters long and her width is 48 meters. It carries nearly 14,000 containers as it traverses the river.

- Advertisement -

It is expected to pass Southport at approximately 4 p.m. and arrive at the Port of Wilmington at approximately 6 p.m.

The Southport Police Department is reporting crowded streets to watch its passing and is reminding everyone to continue to follow social distancing rules.

1 of 5