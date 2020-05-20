Hospitality industry leaders have follow-up meeting on how business is doing

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — At Pleasure Island, short-term vacation rentals are back in business, and owners have been trying to get their companies going again.

The Chamber of Commerce held a zoom roundtable Wednesday morning with those in the hospitality industry.

- Advertisement -

They discussed and shared thoughts on cleaning protocols, employees, occupancies, and more.

Town of Carolina Beach Mayor and Drifter’s Reef Hotel Owner LeAnn Pierce said many of the businesses need additional employees.

“We’re having trouble staffing, and I think when the restaurants reopen, we’re all going to be scrambling for those employees,” Pierce stated. “Some are in the hospitality industry or in the hotels, or the restaurants, and so even right now, we’re struggling to hire our housekeeping staff.”

Pierce added that starting Friday, the town will allocate 25% of parking spaces to let restaurants add additional outdoor seating.