NC Senate Republicans unveil must-haves in downturn

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina Senate Republicans have unveiled spending priorities for the next fiscal year they label as must-haves despite plummeting revenues due to the COVID-19 economic downturn.

The chamber’s three leading budget-writers filed nearly 20 bills on Tuesday.

The bills emphasized ensuring teachers and workers get paid, K-12 schools and higher education can instruct more students and key long-term projects are funded.

The spending bills largely lack price tags because the senators are awaiting a new consensus revenue forecast.

Their priorities will compete with those from the Republican-controlled House and from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper during the annual General Assembly session.