NCDHHS launches interactive COVID-19 dashboard

By
WWAY News
Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) (Photo: CDC)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services unveiled an updated COVID-19 Dashboard.

The interactive dashboard provides an overview on the metrics and capacities that the state is following to inform decisions to responsibly ease measures that slow the spread of the virus.

The updated dashboard includes an enhanced NC map, sections on COVID-Like Illness Surveillance, Cases, Testing, Hospitalizations, Contact Tracing, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Congregate Living Settings. There is also a section on weekly reports that currently includes presumed recoveries and risk factors for severe illness for North Carolinians.

A feature of the interactive dashboard is the ability to filter cases and deaths by demographic information (i.e., race, ethnicity, gender and age). For example, if a user selects a race, data will display for the ethnicity, gender and age breakdown for that racial group for cases or deaths.

Additional features of the interactive dashboard include:

  • Searching by county or ZIP code for case and death counts.
  • Viewing cases by date reported or date of specimen collection.
  • County map for ongoing outbreaks in congregate living settings.
  • Rollover functions to see daily numbers.

The dashboard can be accessed online here.

Practice the 3 Ws. Wear. Wait. Wash. Wear a face covering. Wait six feet apart. Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer.

